Letter | Supreme Court “independence” is laughable

John Micek’s good Monday, Dec. 3 column points out the illogic and impropriety of Trump’s infantile attacks on judges who follow the law and our Constitution by not rubber stamping some of his executive orders.

However, Micek shows ignorance of our current justice systems dealing out equality with the quote, “We have an appellate system that gives everyone the opportunity of due process if they disagree...” and the Supreme Court is there “to make sure everyone gets a fair shake at the law.”

Not so. In civil court, you need big bucks to fight big bucks’ interests: large corporate wrong firings or wrongdoings against the average person. Further, the Roberts Court has limited class action suits, which banded together the little people who have been economically harmed by dishonest cable companies, auto makers, or mortgage banks. The Roberts Court also upheld arbitration clauses in contracts severely limiting the little person’s chance of bringing a credit card company or hospital to court for cheating.

And Supreme Court justices’ claims of “independence” are laughable. Just look at Gore v. Bush, where the Supreme Court judges voted strictly along party lines to appoint Bush president.