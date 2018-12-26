Christmas tree drop off, proper ash disposal

KINGMAN – Those looking for a proper and convenient way to dispose of Christmas trees can head to the City of Kingman Public Works Building, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave., as the City is providing a tree drop-off from now until Feb. 28.

Trees need to be cleared of lights and decorations so they can be placed in a wood chipper for recycling. The drop-off location will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week until Feb. 28.

The City is also reminding residents of the proper way to dispose of fireplace ashes. Hot ashes should not be placed in trash containers, as they can melt the container and lead to a fire.

Ashes should be placed in a large galvanized metal container to cool for 48 to 72 hours, according to the Kingman Fire Department. Once cool, the ashes can be placed in a trash container.

Improper disposal of ashes is a misdemeanor punishable by law.

Information provided by the City of Kingman