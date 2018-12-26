Foot pursuit ends with drug, forgery charges

KINGMAN – A 44-year-old Kingman man was charged with burglary, forgery, and drug charges after he was taken into custody following a foot pursuit Saturday morning.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported spotting a gold truck speeding down Andy Devine Avenue at about 6 a.m. The license plate did not belong on the truck, but instead was registered to a four-door sedan.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it kept going. The truck continued into a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Andy Devine Avenue. The truck came to a stop, and the driver took off on foot.

The driver fled through a mountainous area, jumped down a drop-off of about 60 feet into a ravine.

Deputies managed to catch up to the driver, detained and took him into custody. The driver was identified as Jeremy Randal Corey Holt.

MCSO reported to have found eight fake $100 bills in Holt’s pants pockets during a search, along with two law enforcement badges, and a tool commonly used to access vehicles.

A search of the truck turned up 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, a police scanner, bolt cutters, and crow bars.

Deputies forwarded the case to the MCSO Detective Division, and it is still under investigation.

Holt was charged for eight counts of possession of a forged document, burglary tools possession, burglary tools/master key possession, forgery, resisting arrest, unlawful flight from law enforcement, dangerous drug violation, and drug paraphernalia violation – all felonies. He was also arrested for three misdemeanors.