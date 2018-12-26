Freezing temperatures to hit Kingman this weekend

KINGMAN – Temperatures in Kingman are expected to drop to as low as 27 degrees over the weekend, but no precipitation is forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, today (Thursday) will be mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low near 30. Partly-cloudy skies are expected in the evening, as are north-northeast winds of about 7 to 13 mph.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 43 degrees, but temperatures are forecast to drop to a low of 25 degrees in the evening. Wind gusts could reach 23 mph with a north-northeast wind of 13 to 16 mph.

Saturday will have a high near 44 degrees and a low of about 27 degrees. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly Sunday, with a high near 48 degrees and a low of around 30 degrees.

Information provided by the National Weather Service