Hiking is for everyone, but not everyone feels welcome to hike

PHOENIX – Sirena Rana Dufault has hiked Mount Lemmon, outside Tucson, more times than she can say. But she still has a sense of wonder, noticing little things, including a dust-colored lizard skittering past.

“Oh my gosh!” she said, scooping up the tiny creature. “Look at him! He’s adorable! … He’s like a dinosaur!”

Dufault, 44, appears at home here, in a pine forest, on a trail.

“I want other people to experience this,” she said. “And I want other people to feel like they’re welcome to experience this.”

But she knows not everyone does, for all sorts of reasons. Sometimes it’s about physical ability. Sometimes it’s about transportation. And sometimes it’s about the color of your skin.

“If you just see people who don’t look like you, it just feels different,” Dufault said.

As the daughter of a father from India and mother from Italy, Dufault gets it. She has hiked the entire 800-mile Arizona Trail – twice – and said the farther you get into the backcountry, the fewer hikers of color you see.

“It’s just that feeling like, like an otherness,” she said.

And that can be intimidating and limiting.

In Phoenix, Adriana Garcia Maximiliano, 26, loves hiking but has never taken a backpacking trip alone.

“Not feeling safe has definitely … kept me from enjoying that,” she said. “And you know, maybe one day I will, and but I don’t feel that right now.”

And just to be clear, Garcia, who was born in Mexico, was talking about safety from other people.

Jaye McAuliffe is white but feels that way, too. As a transgender woman, McAuliffe feels vulnerable in the wilderness in a way she never did before she came out.

“It might be way more likely that I get lost or get attacked by a bear, but the fear of other people, definitely weighs stronger in my mind,” she said.

That fear isn’t something that Anel Arriola, 35, feels – although her mother sure used to – whenever Arriola goes on a hike. Her issue is the lack of awareness among Hispanics of hiking opportunities across the state.

Even now, she said, in a time when there’s so much information about trails online and on apps, the Hispanic community – and especially the Spanish-speaking community – is largely left out of the conversation.

When she moved here from Mexico City, she was young and bilingual, but still, she said, “it took me to meet someone who was hiking for me to actually get out and hike.”

That someone was Arriola’s sister. But not everyone has that person in his or her life, someone to help open the invisible door that keeps people locked out of the wilderness.

That’s where Dufault hopes to help.