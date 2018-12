BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Corrections says a hostage situation at one of their prisons has been resolved without injury.

Officials tweeted Wednesday morning about an incident involving an inmate and a male employee at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye.

The inmate is now in custody.

No injuries were reported.

No other details were given.

Buckeye is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) west of Phoenix.