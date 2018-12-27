Carolers give good tidings in Kingman

KINGMAN – In holiday movies and TV shows, seeing carolers is more common than seeing them in real life.

Saturday the streets of northwest Kingman were filled with the joyous sound of carolers singing traditional Christmas carols and modern Christmas songs.

The group of carolers, riding on an open tram pulled by the Kingdom of God Baptist Church bus, was composed by members of the church.

Pastor Bob Peet said they had done this years ago with people dressed as the three wise men. This year they went around various neighborhoods and to the homes of elderly people they knew.

“It was cold. People were loud, laughing, waving and beeping at us,” Pastor Bob Peet said.

The group made its way from the church parking lot, 4798 Stockton Hill Road, and proceeded as far as the Walmart parking lot. Many of the shoppers stopped to join in on the singing.

Carolers did comment on the chilly night, but overall they had a great time and hope it becomes an annual tradition. Next year Peet hopes to make it a two-day event.

“Christmas is about sharing love, Christ and bringing smiles to people’s faces,” Peet said.