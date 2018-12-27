Golden Valley woman arrested after borrowing truck, drugs found

GOLDEN VALLEY – Karen Sue Page, 52 of Golden Valley was arrested after allegedly borrowing a truck to go to the store and not returning it after 24 hours.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call Monday regarding someone borrowing a truck and not returning it. The reporting party advised he gave a female subject, identified as Page, permission to take the truck to the store but hasn’t returned it.

Deputies patrolled the area and observed a vehicle that matched the reporting party’s description turning onto Highway 68 from Estrella Road, and conducted a traffic stop.

Deputies made contact with Page, who was driving the vehicle and a records check revealed active arrest warrants. A pat search allegedly revealed 1.86 grams of methamphetamine in her pants pocket.

Karen Sue Page was arrested for dangerous drug violation, drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies, and two active arrest warrants.

Page booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office