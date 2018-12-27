Plunge into the New Year with a dip in the pool

KINGMAN – The weather on New Year’s Day calls for a high of 50 degrees and the lows in the high 20s. With that being said, would you bring in the New Year with a dip in the pool?

The Kingman Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Polar Bear Plunge at noon Tuesday at Centennial Pool, 3333 Harrison St.

Yvonne Cossio, recreation superintendent, said the event has been going on for 18 years.

“They are jumping in to bring in the New Year,” she said.

The annual tradition started at the downtown swimming pool, but after the event drew large crowds of brave swimmers, it was changed to Centennial Pool.

It’s better to be five minutes early than five minutes late because it’s fast paced, Cossio said.

“They jump in the water and they are in a hurry to get out,” she said.

Swimmers who are willing to stay in the water for a bit can grab sinkable devices in the pool to claim a prize.

The event is free and there will be hot chocolate, popcorn and showers with hot water after the plunge. Kingman Parks and Recreation would like to remind swimmers to bring their own blankets and towels.

Although there’s no age limit, the brisk water temperatures are not suitable for everyone. Those with a heart condition or history of heart-related problems may not want to participate in an activity like the Polar Bear Plunge.

Kingman Fire Department will be on call in case of an emergency.