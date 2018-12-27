Route 66 Electric Vehicle Museum provides opportunity for ‘something extremely special’

KINGMAN – The last of 12 electric vehicles gifted to the Route 66 Electric Vehicle Museum from the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles arrived in Kingman last Friday.

“This is by far the largest single donation we have received since being donated the entire Michael Longley collection of seven electric vehicles in July 2016,” said Roderick Wilde, Historical Electric Vehicle Foundation executive director, in a press release.

Donated vehicles include the “extremely rare” 1987 Suntera Sun Ray built in Hawaii. The museum’s first fuel-cell powered electric vehicle, an educational cutaway of a 2003 Honda FCX, was donated as well.

There is also a solar racecar built in 2011 by students from Stanford University and a 1993 Ford Ecostar.

“This transfer of vehicles from The Petersen will honor the wishes of the original donors and place the cars within the broader context of the HEVF collection,” said Larry Fisher, museum board member, in the press release. “As the Electric Vehicle Museum has grown it has become the premier destination to see and study the history and evolution of electric vehicles.”

The Route 66 Electric Vehicle Museum takes up about 3,700 square feet at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., with 27 cars currently on display, including the Buckeye Bullet, Willie Nelson’s personal golf cart and a 1914 Custer chair car. Wilde said the majority of the museum’s electric vehicles, which total more than 100, are in storage due to a lack of space at the museum.

In a previous interview with The Daily Miner, City Tourism Director Josh Noble said he’s working alongside Gary Kellogg, City economic development director, to pursue grant funding that would allow for a new museum location, perhaps next to Lewis Kingman Park on Route 66.

With the influx of vehicles at the museum, Wilde believes Kingman has a “great opportunity here to do something extremely special.”

“Kingman could be known as the historic electric vehicle center of the world,” Wilde said. “Go to Kingman if you want to know about the history of electric vehicles from the beginning to now. I think we could draw in millions of people.”

Hubble Ray Smith contributed to this article