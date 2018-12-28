MCSO, KPD patrolling for impaired drivers during New Year's Eve weekend

KINGMAN – The end of the year is near and people will be taking the opportunity to celebrate the departure of 2018 and the arrival of 2019 on New Year’s Eve.

During the holiday weekend, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kingman Police Department officers will be patrolling the streets to ensure residents stay safe during the holiday weekend.

Anita Mortensen, MCSO spokeswoman, said the sheriff’s office is always patrolling for DUI and intoxicated drivers, but will focus extra patrol and heightened awareness on New Year’s Eve.

“We will have more deputies staffed that night for responding to calls and conducting patrol,” she said.

Between Thanksgiving and Dec. 28, KPD has made 34 DUI related arrests.

KPD will also have increased patrols assigned to be looking for impaired drivers.

“Anyone who is (apprehended) for DUI will be arrested, booked into jail, and their vehicle will be towed and impounded,” KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said.

KPD would like to encourage people who will be celebrating to take advantage of a designated sober driver, ride share options, taxis, or other ways to get around without being an impaired driver.