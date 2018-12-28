Suspected serial burglar apprehended by Kingman Police

KINGMAN – Despite fleeing on foot and stealing a bike to help in his getaway, a 19-year-old Kingman man thought to be a serial burglar was captured by Kingman Police on Wednesday afternoon.

KPD officers responded to a business in the 3900 block of North Bank Street at about 3:15 p.m. to reports of a male subject in backyard breaking into parked vehicles.

The suspect fled on foot when officers arrived, went into another commercial yard and stole a bike from the back of an RV parked for needed repairs, according to KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper in a release.

The suspect rode the bike into the parking lot at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St., where he was captured and taken into custody.

Ward was identified by KPD and found to have had a felony warrant issued to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for his arrest on similar charges.

Ward was then found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

He was taken to Mohave County Adult Detention Facility and charged with burglary. Ward has outstanding charges of third degree burglary-unlawful entry, second degree trafficking stolen property, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia from Oct. 4.

Ward faces additional charges pending the completion of the investigation.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department