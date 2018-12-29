Event Calendar | Dec. 31- Jan. 1

MONDAY, NEW YEAR’S EVE

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 580-917-6043.

Cerbat Lanes New Year’s Eve Party

9 p.m. at Cerbat Lanes Sports Bar & Grille, 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 928-692-1818.



New Year’s Eve Bash

9 p.m. - 1 a.m. at the Fireside Lounge, 1716 Hoover St. 928-753-9110.

New Year’s with Brad Johnson

9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Ring at the Sundowner Saloon 4400 Stockton Hill Rd. 928-529-5499.

TUESDAY, NEW YEAR’S DAY

Kingman Polar Bear Plunge

Noon at Centennial Pool, 3333 Harrison St. 928-757-7919.