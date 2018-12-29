Letter | Make things possible, not impossible

Standing in line at the grocery store I overheard this conversation:

“So, you didn’t sign up for the football team?”

“No.”

“Did you even try?”

“No.”

“Why?”

“Because I’m different.”

“Who told you that?”

No answer.

I had to turn and see this young man and why he thought he was so different. He was tall and muscular and would have been a great football player in my eyes, but it was obvious he had a learning disability and maybe not the quickness as other kids might have.

Still, who did tell him that? What is it that makes people say “You can’t do that because you are different?”

I’m reminded of going to a special cheer competition put on by a Pop Warner Football league in California. They had kids who were competing for prizes for their schools. As the competition progressed, they announced we had special guests who would be performing from now on at football games.

As these special guests made their way to the field, silence fell over the crowd. They began to perform with all their hearts. Doing routines, doing the splits, tumbling and keeping to the music set before them. Half way through their routines the silence changed as the competitors started, slowly at first, to say, “We are, we are, we are proud of you!”

As tears filled my eyes seeing these young people cheer on their peers, I had never been so proud. Our special guest were special need kids!

Their disabilities were not what brought this life lesson, it was the amazing unity of this group of young people who looked past what was impossible and made it possible.

This chant lasted the rest of their routine and not one person was in their seat and there was not a dry eye in the house. So, what makes people say “You can’t do that because you’re different?”

It makes me wonder how people and their words can make a person or break their spirit by what they say. Should we be more vigilant in encouraging words, or continue believing that bullies don’t exist?

Anyone who has been the last one to be picked for a game, made fun of or has had hurtful comments made to them can relate to being different.

I hope those reading this will reach out to someone who thinks they’re different with words that will make the impossible in their world possible.