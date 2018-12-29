Miner Editorial | A bright past, brighter future for Kingman astronomy

“Space: the final frontier.” A catchphrase for an entire generation, and something that to this day sparks the interest of so many.

Luckily, that interest has not only sparked, but caught fire in Kingman.

Astronomy has always been highly valued in the community. In 1956, the peak of Hualapai Mountain was in the running for a national observatory, coming in second to Kitt Peak, where the observatory now stands.

Despite the second place finish in the 1950s, Kingman has finally built an observatory of its own. Or, more accurately, Mohave Community College has brought an observatory to Kingman.

In the beginning of December, MCC hosted a soft opening of its new observatory that houses a 7-foot telescope donated by the High Desert Astronomy Club. The grand opening has yet to be announced.

This is a fantastic opportunity for the community at large. Working in conjunction with MCC and HDAC will be vital going forward, but the college’s willingness to open the observatory to the community is a great first step.

Both the Neal Campus dean and president of MCC expressed interest in this being a community-centered space, and the Student Activities Council is already making plans for hosting community events after the grand opening.

This willingness to work with the community, this openness to invite children and families onto campus to look at the stars, is an excellent resource and advantage that everyone should take. Before the grand opening, the observatory on campus will be fully accessible according to ADA guidelines, there will be hours it is open to the public, as well as ways to request group visits and look through the telescope.

One of the plans is for groups, like book clubs or babysitting clubs, to reach out to the college and schedule a time to come to the observatory. The area the observatory is located has plenty of parking, a lit walking path and a nice fire pit, so there can be a number of events hosted in the area.

And this is just the beginning.There is already some motion from the HDAC to request grants and donations for a computer-controlled telescope. One larger than the donated one at the observatory now.

Space is a wonder, a novelty. Something people can only hope to truly understand. However, with some guidance from the local astronomy clubs and the college, Kingmanites are one step closer to unravelling the mysteries of the universe.

To boldly go where no man has gone before.

Well, at least in our little quadrant of outer space.