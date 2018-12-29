Route 66 reopened Friday night

KINGMAN – A police situation kept Route 66 at milepost 76 near Hackberry closed for more than four hours Friday night.

The historical highway was closed in both directions due to a police situation.

A witness at the scene posted on Facebook a high speed pursuit reached its end at milepost 76, and the driver of the suspected vehicle refused to exit the vehicle, which caused a standoff with law enforcment. It was also reported Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter was on scene.

Gunfire and flash bangs were also said to have been heard.

Stay with www.kdminer.com. More information will be reported Saturday when it becomes available.