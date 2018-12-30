Chipotle closed due to commercial kitchen fire

KINGMAN – Chipotle Restaurant, 3455 Stockton Hill Road, had a commercial kitchen fire Sunday. Responding units reported nothing showing in the area and en route fire crews were informed all employees had exited the structure.

Upon arrival fire personal found a kitchen fire had engaged the hood suppression system and heavy extinguishment residue covered the kitchen area. Further investigation led to crews finding a small area smoldering under the main griddles.

A Kingman Fire Department investigator was called to the scene. Initial findings after interviewing employees is that a small gas leak may have been present, and when the employees lit the equipment and the area caught fire.

The restaurant will remain closed until cleaning and repairs are completed. Mohave County Environmental Health and Kingman Fire investigators hope to give the business a clean bill of health early Monday.

Fire loss figures are expected to be approximately $ 5,000, not including loss of business. No one was injured during the blaze.

Units R215, E221, L234, E241, Battalion 2, were dispatched to the scene.

Information provided by Kingman Fire Department