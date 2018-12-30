Flags returned to full-staff Dec. 30

KINGMAN – After a month of honoring the life of 41st President George H.W. Bush, who passed away Nov. 30 at the age of 94, Gov. Doug Ducey asks that flags be returned to full-staff by sunset Dec. 30.

“Through his life of service, President Bush, No. 41, made America a better nation, from World War II to the White House,” Ducey said in a press release shortly after the death of Bush.

President George H.W. Bush also served as CIA director, in Congress, in the Navy in World War II and as ambassador to the United Nations.

“Among his many accomplishments, President Bush will also be remembered as the last World War II veteran to serve as president,” Ducey said. “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to George H.W. Bush – a president, a veteran, a father, grandfather and great-grandfather – an American patriot.”

