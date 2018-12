Members of Mohave County 4-H Interstate Exchange Club played Santa’s helpers as they went on a shopping spree spending $1,700 earned as part of the Mohave County Fair Association’s community giving program. 4-H members sold carnival ride tickets for the County Fair in September with the understanding they would give back to the community. Gifts were purchased for the local Toys for Tots, City of Kingman Seniors Gift drive and local Angel Trees.