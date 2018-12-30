Kingman Photo | Feeding the Hungry

Catherine Walker, director of the Kingman Area Food Bank, shared an overview of the Food Bank’s operations with the Kingman Rotary Club at their Dec. 19 meeting. The Food Bank plays a vital role in providing food to less fortunate families and individuals in the Kingman Area. Much of the food is donated by stores and through food drives and cash donations help pay utilities and other expenses so the Food Bank can stay in operation. The Kingman Rotary Club contributed $1,800 to support the cause. The Kingman Area Food Bank is located at 2930 E. Butler Ave. in Kingman. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Regional Medical Center)