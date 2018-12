Pictured with Cody and Martin Swanty of Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Kia along with the ladies of Kingman Cancer Care Unit Janet Watson, Dorothy Brown, Phyllis Eaton, and Claire Crum. For cancer awareness during the month of October he dealership donated $50 for each vehicle sold. The Swantys present a check to Kingman Cancer Care unit for $4,300 representing the 86 vehicles sold in October.