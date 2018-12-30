Lady Vols go respectable 2-2 at Prescott tourney

PRESCOTT – After dropping the first two games at the 2018 Prescott Lady Badgers Winter Classic on Friday to Salpointe Catholic (52-19) and Valley Lutheran (44-25), the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team turned things around Saturday and defeated two Grand Canyon Region opponents.

The Lady Vols first dispatched Mingus 48-24 in the morning and then beat Prescott, the tournament host, 48-43 to go 2-2 for the weekend.

Lee Williams 48, Mingus 24

Lee Williams got off to a slow start and found themselves trailing 9-4 after the opening quarter. While the Lady Vols played sound defense, they couldn’t get anything going offensively.

However, things really got rolling in the second quarter, as the Lady Volunteers’ pressure defense held Mingus to just two points. The solid defense lead to points for the Lady Vols who scored 12 to take a 16-11 lead into half-time.

The second half was more of the same as Lee Williams continued to press and drive to the basket. Liberty Cronk hit a deep 3-pointer to give the Lady Vols a 32-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter. In the final stanza, free throws helped LWHS increase their lead and outscore the Marauders 16-4 and finish the game with a 48-24 win. Lady Vols junior swingman, Hayle Davis, led all scorers with 14 points.

Other scorers for Lee Williams were Hallie Powell 7; Cronk 7; Kaylee Bond 6; LaNae Burgess 5; Savannah Jimenez 3; Ellie Thomas 2; Amya Sellars 2; and Lia Lucero scored 2.

Lee Williams 48, Prescott 43

The Lady Vols found themselves in a dogfight against the Lady Badgers. The lead seesawed back and forth for the first three quarters as neither team could pull away. Lee Williams senior captain, Kaylee Bond, kept the Lady Vols close by scoring eight points in the first half and grabbing just about every rebound.

“We saw some really tough low-post play from Kaylee early in the game, and the girls kept feeding her the ball,” Lee Williams girls basketball coach Jerry Arave said. “She responded with her best game of the season.”

The fourth quarter saw the Lady Vols take a six-point lead after a big 3-point shot from sophomore Lia Lucero. Junior Hayle Davis once again rose to the challenge and scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, and senior Hallie Powell added six points in the fourth to give the Lady Volunteers a 48-43 win.



Arave was happy with the effort.

“Both Hayle Davis and Hallie Powell played outstanding defense. They forced turnovers and then went to the basket hard and either got fouled or scored a bucket,” he said. “All our girls played hard in all four games.



“Our shooting finally reappeared on Saturday, and we were able to take advantage and win both games. This should provide us with some added confidence as we go into region play (this) week.”

Other scorers for the Lady Vols were: Kaylee Bond 12; Hallie Powell 8; Lia Lucero 8; Savannah Jimenez 4; and Liberty Cronk added 2.

Tucson High School won the 16-team tournament by beating Glendale Apollo 60-55 in the championship game.

Lee Williams gets another look at Prescott when the Lady Badgers visit the Lady Vols at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Information provided by Lee Williams girls basketball