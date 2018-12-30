Letter | Cody Swanty did more than win the 2018 Baja 1,000 race

On Dec. 18, Martin Swanty and Cody Swanty donated a $500 check to the Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468 for the food baskets program now in full swing. Martin Swanty and his son, Cody Swanty, both have been Elk members for decades, and they have always come through for Elk charities. Donations are needed to fill laundry baskets of boxed, canned and bagged goods.

The check for $500 went toward buying turkeys to top off the food baskets the Elks deliver on Christmas Eve to a list of needy families. Elk volunteers who came to receive the check are Carolyn Carroll, Martin Swanty, Bob Chrimes, John Lawson, Carolyn Lawson, Cody Swanty, Jim Powell and Elks Lodge photographer Sarah Pleth.

Cody Swanty is also a racer, and he and his partner won the 2018 BAJA 1000 Pro Truck class, which was a loop that started from Ensenada and ended in Ensenada. You can see his truck on the showroom floor at Martin Swanty on Route 66 complete with champagne residue and dirt still on it. Not only is Cody Swanty a winner of the 2018 BAJA 1000, he is a winner with the Elks Lodge 468. Thank you for your support.