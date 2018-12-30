Letter | Have DPS earn its budget on U.S. 93

Gov. Ducey to lawmakers – Back off plans to repeal $32 vehicle fee.

It seemed like a typical political “sneaky way” to pass something that the citizens would not support. I would suggest if the governor wants to raise money for the highway patrol, then the officers should write more speeding tickets for travelers on U.S. Highway 93 between Kingman and the Hoover Dam. Folks travel there like it’s the “Indy 500!”

When I set my cruise control on 65 mph, the maximum legal speed limit, EVERYONE passes me.

It can be promoted not as a speed trap but as a way to promote safe driving and lower car insurance rates.