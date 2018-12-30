Letter | Thank you from WAHS to supporters

Western Arizona Humane Society-Mohave County shelter (Kingman) had their fifth annual Whiskers and Wine fundraiser at The Grand Event Center on Dec. 1. It was a great success with over 130 people attending.

We would like to thank KGMN 100.1FM Super Country for providing radio time and advertising for the event and for getting us many live auction and raffle prizes. Steve Levin from KGMN also acted as our emcee. The Garlic Clove catered and Black Bridge Brewery provided craft beer. Buffalo Nickle and High Desert Drifters provided our entertainment.

We would like to thank our sponsors: KGMN Super Country, Jersey Mike’s, KRMC, UniSource, Praxair, Cerbat Animal Hospital, Budget Blinds, Mohave State Bank, Bill and Colleen Kirby, Kingman Landscape, Anderson Ford and Martin Swanty.

We also want to thank our many in-kind donors who donated raffle, live and silent auction items that helped to make our event successful: Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, GEO Group, The Aquarius Resort and Casino, Riverside Resort, Dr Darla Wright-Wright Veterinary, KRMC, Black Bridge Brewery, Sabrina Joyce and Lita Riddle of Zen Salon, Heaven’s Scent Florist, Julie Marshall- Avon, Dr. Tori Sandoval – Ridgeview Dental, Canada Mart, Diamond Brother’s Jewelry, Cerbat Chiropractic, Grand Canyon Railway, The Garlic Clove, Slightly High Maintenance, Reiman Woodworking, Ms. Rita Sparks, Carol Feit and Jackie Bradley, Larraine Bellomy, Kingman CrossFit, Rutherford’s Family Diner, Floyd & Co., Calicos, Grand Canyon Deer Farm, Bearizona, Culiigan, Primp My Pet, Steve Levin, Jeff Chase, Holistic Chiropractic, and KRMC.

We also want to thank Route 66 Rotary, True Value Distribution, Anderson Ford, PetSmart, Desert Construction and KGMN 100.0 Super Country for their ongoing support, which enables us to provide food, medical care and comfort for our shelter guests.