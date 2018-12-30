The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Licenses and Permits | Dec. 31, 2018

(Photo by Hubble Ray Smith/Daily Miner)

  • Originally Published: December 30, 2018 7:24 p.m.

    • Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 21:

    Eagle Masonry: 9841 S. Phoenix Drive, Mohave Valley; non retaining block wall.

    Owen Shultz: 3182 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; 200 amp service panel replacement.

    Ambient Edge: 10033 S. Rincon Drive, Mohave Valley; water heater replace 40 gallon elec.

    T Chappell Electric: 3234 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; upgrade 200 amp panel and new power pole.

    Chet’s Construction: Kingman; county rehab.

    Jeremy Chase: 4365 N. Benton St., Kingman; remodel.

    Ambient Edge: 770 S. Hassayampa Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton heat pump with heat strips.

    Allen Mitchell: 2530 E. Butler Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.

    Walker Service Electric: 3709 E. Ryan Ave., Kingman; temporary construction power.

    The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 27:

    Barkhurst Electric: 1815 Dawes St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

    David Swisher: 3225 Fairfax St., Kingman; addition; $35.

    James Lorimer: 2437 Wildflower St., Kingman; detached garage; $439.

    Jeanne Hameed: 3788 Stirrup Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

    Havasu Solar: 3180 Rosslyn Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

    Angle Homes: 4055 Vitobello Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,644.

    Angle Homes: 2267 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,162.

    Angle Homes: 3421 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,169.

    Dennis Farrington: 2437 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,864.

    Angle Homes: 4252 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,867.

    Hill Development: 3350 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,236.

    Hill Development: 3360 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,811.

    Aquatic Pools: 4743 Scotty Drive, Kingman; pool; $978.

    The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the weeks ending Dec. 21 and Dec. 28:

    Just Right Books: 226 Oak St., Kingman; book store.

    FKF Corporation DBA Floorworks: 4655 W. McDowell Road Ste. 105, Phoenix; floor installs.

    IES Communications: 2801 S. Fair Lane, Tempe; cable products.

    Dust Busters: 2607 Crozier Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.

    T.A. Co: 9767 Saddleback Drive, Kingman; delivery service.

    Ben’s Auto Repair: 4882 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; auto repair shop.

    Lakeside Air: 1750 Jagerson Ave. Ste. 205, Kingman; heating and air conditioning install.

    Best Painting: 97 Wessex Court, Reading, Pennsylvania; contractor.

    Jungle Smoke: 117 Sixth St., Kingman; smoke shop.

    Cosmic Bounce House: 4105 Irving St., Kingman; entertainment.

    Fuel Electric Services: 2885 Sanford Ave., Grandville, Michigan; contractor.

    Jackson Hewitt: 4255 Stockton Hill Road Ste. 2, Kingman; tax preparing and books.

    The Paw Spa: 206 E. Beale St., Kingman; animal services.

    DH Pace Company dba Overhead Door: 1901 E. 119th St., Olathe, Kansas; installation, sales and service.

