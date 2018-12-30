Licenses and Permits | Dec. 31, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 21:
Eagle Masonry: 9841 S. Phoenix Drive, Mohave Valley; non retaining block wall.
Owen Shultz: 3182 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; 200 amp service panel replacement.
Ambient Edge: 10033 S. Rincon Drive, Mohave Valley; water heater replace 40 gallon elec.
T Chappell Electric: 3234 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; upgrade 200 amp panel and new power pole.
Chet’s Construction: Kingman; county rehab.
Jeremy Chase: 4365 N. Benton St., Kingman; remodel.
Ambient Edge: 770 S. Hassayampa Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton heat pump with heat strips.
Allen Mitchell: 2530 E. Butler Ave., Kingman; gas line repair.
Walker Service Electric: 3709 E. Ryan Ave., Kingman; temporary construction power.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 27:
Barkhurst Electric: 1815 Dawes St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
David Swisher: 3225 Fairfax St., Kingman; addition; $35.
James Lorimer: 2437 Wildflower St., Kingman; detached garage; $439.
Jeanne Hameed: 3788 Stirrup Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
Havasu Solar: 3180 Rosslyn Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
Angle Homes: 4055 Vitobello Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,644.
Angle Homes: 2267 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,162.
Angle Homes: 3421 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,169.
Dennis Farrington: 2437 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,864.
Angle Homes: 4252 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,867.
Hill Development: 3350 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,236.
Hill Development: 3360 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,811.
Aquatic Pools: 4743 Scotty Drive, Kingman; pool; $978.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the weeks ending Dec. 21 and Dec. 28:
Just Right Books: 226 Oak St., Kingman; book store.
FKF Corporation DBA Floorworks: 4655 W. McDowell Road Ste. 105, Phoenix; floor installs.
IES Communications: 2801 S. Fair Lane, Tempe; cable products.
Dust Busters: 2607 Crozier Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.
T.A. Co: 9767 Saddleback Drive, Kingman; delivery service.
Ben’s Auto Repair: 4882 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; auto repair shop.
Lakeside Air: 1750 Jagerson Ave. Ste. 205, Kingman; heating and air conditioning install.
Best Painting: 97 Wessex Court, Reading, Pennsylvania; contractor.
Jungle Smoke: 117 Sixth St., Kingman; smoke shop.
Cosmic Bounce House: 4105 Irving St., Kingman; entertainment.
Fuel Electric Services: 2885 Sanford Ave., Grandville, Michigan; contractor.
Jackson Hewitt: 4255 Stockton Hill Road Ste. 2, Kingman; tax preparing and books.
The Paw Spa: 206 E. Beale St., Kingman; animal services.
DH Pace Company dba Overhead Door: 1901 E. 119th St., Olathe, Kansas; installation, sales and service.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK