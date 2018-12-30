Take a look back at the photos reflecting stories of Kingman in 2018

Photo Gallery A snapshot of Kingman’s 2018 It’s the end of 2018. Many events happened that helped shaped the world, country, state and community. Here are the top photos of the year reporters captured of various events and news stories that happened in Kingman. Photos were taken by Vanessa Espinoza, Travis Rains, Hubble Ray Smith, Beau Bearden and Claire Whitley of the Daily Miner.

Topics covered in 2018 included water issues in Arizona, but more importantly water issues in Mohave County; national and state issues affecting Kingmanites like marching for better gun laws, and Arizona teachers wanting better funding for education. The people of Kingman voting on a new mayor, Jen Miles, was a turning point for the City of Kingman.

Local events received news coverage such as the Andy Devine Day's Parade and Rodeo, high school graduations, Mighty Mud Mania and Beale Street Theatre's production of Scrooge.