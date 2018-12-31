Chipotle expected to reopen by 2 p.m. today

Related Story Chipotle closed due to commercial kitchen fire Chipotle Restaurant, 3455 Stockton Hill Road, had a commercial kitchen fire Sunday. Responding units reported nothing showing in the area and en route fire crews were informed all employees had exited the structure.

KINGMAN – According to a manager at the Kingman Chipotle, the restaurant is expected to open by 2 p.m. today at the latest following a fire that occurred at about 10 a.m. Sunday.

Fire crews were on scene this morning making repairs and preparing to open.

Kingman Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton said in a press release, the cause of the fire was confirmed to be a malfunctioning quick connect gas line.

"The required hood suppression system worked as it was designed and a great deal of money and time loss was saved because of the system," he said.

The suppression system prevented about one million dollars worth of damages.

Upon arrival to Chipotle on Sunday, fire personnel found a kitchen fire had engaged the hood suppression system and that heavy extinguishment residue covered the kitchen area. Further investigation revealed a small area smoldering under the main griddles.

A Kingman Fire Department investigator was called to the scene. The initial finding, after interviewing employees, is that a small gas leak may have been present, and when employees lit the equipment, the area caught fire.

Fire loss figures are expected to be approximately $5,000, not including loss of business. No one was injured during the incident.