Dig It Garden names Children’s Garden after community member

KINGMAN – The Dig It Garden community has named the Children’s Garden after its biggest supporter, Rouha, whose last name was not released.

Rouha and her family leased the first Dig It handicap garden bed and shared the gardens vision of having a children’s garden, family events to educate, inspire and excited youth to learn about gardening, the press release said.

Rouha donated the funding to get the Children’s Garden started and has supported the garden yearly to help keep the program growing. She has attended most every event and is seen in the garden regularly.

Rouha’s Garden, 2301 Lillie Ave., will be open for free family events April 20, May 18, Sept. 21 and Oct. 19. Educational events include face painting, a craft, story time, garden activities, games and more.

Information provided by Dig It Kingman Community Garden