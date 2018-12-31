NPS plans address low-water issues at South Cove

KINGMAN – In response to a request from county and state representatives, there was a public meeting sponsored by the National Park Service at the Meadview Civic Center in Meadview on Dec. 19.

The meeting in Meadview was held due to an earlier public meeting, one that was held in Kingman at the Mohave County Library on Dec. 10, was moved outside of the building due to so many people attending the meeting.

A large number of people from Kingman and surrounding areas attended, but since the South Cove launch area is of such importance to the community of Meadview, another meeting was set there.

Several members of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area ttended as well, including Christie Vanover, the public affairs officer and David Hughey, the deputy maintenance supervisor, who addressed the crowd and explained in great detail the low-water plans and how it will be handled in the months and maybe years to come. Several officials from the Bureau of Reclamation were also in attendance.

Vanover and Hughey shared interesting information that users of the South Cove launch facility should know.

At the time of the meeting in Meadview, there had been just 25 comments received concerning the low-water plan.

According to Vanover, the economic impact of the South Cove and Pearce Ferry is substantial. In 2017 there were an estimated 135,000 visitors to those areas and with an economic impact of $5.5 million.

At Temple bar, there were another 100,000 visitors, and all total the LMNRA had 1.4 million visitors.

One area of contention to some of the public was in regards to the plan that stated, “South Cove is expected to have developed ramp access to an elevation of 1,075 feet with no further launch ramp development.”

Right now the lake is at 1,080 feet in elevation, and will see a substantial drop in the water level beginning in March 2019.

Vanover said that statement will be amended. She noted they intend to keep the current launch ramp open as long as they can and down to a level of 1,050 feet. The lake level could reach that point in September 2020.

There are currentplans to build an alternate launch ramp about one half-mile south of the current launch ramp.

NPS is awaiting approval from Washington, and Vanover said construction is expected to commence in late 2019 or early 2020 on the alternate launch location.

“Our goal is to have the new ramp open before the existing ramp becomes unusable,” she said.

Vanover said launching is currently allowed at the end of any approved roads in the South Cove area, but Hughey noted that a 4-by-4 may be needed to accomplish the unloading or loading of watercraft.

The unknown is how much water will be coming into Lake Mead from the watershed, which is the Rocky Mountains.

The best year for water inflow to Lake Mead was in 2012, and in 2017 there was an above average inflow into the lake.

According to data from the Bureau of Reclamation, it is expected that the lake level will rise to 1,086 feet in February 2019 but will drop to a low of 1,068 feet in December 2019.

Of course, if the snow pack is above average for 2018-2019, there could be some minor changes to these figures.

The South Cove launch ramp is expected to remain open for at least the next several years.