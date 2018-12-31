Obituary | Juanita C. Espinosa

With heavy hearts the family of Juanita Espinosa announces her passing on Dec. 24, 2018 at the age of 84 years.

Juanita will forever be remembered by her children, Stella (Mike), Dolores (Lupe), Priscilla (Donny) and Janie (Gary). She will be greatly missed by her five grandchildren, Alex, Ryan, Eric, Allison and Kyle, and by her great-grandchildren, family and friends. Juanita was preceded in death by her loving husband Sam.

Juanita was born on Nov. 1, 1934 in Santa Rita New Mexico to Vicenta and Antonio Cervantes.

Juanita married the love of her life in 1953 and moved to California in 1956 where they raised their four daughters.

Juanita along with her husband were business owners for many years. They retired in 1997 and moved to Golden Valley.

She loved life, her family and friends and her church. She served many years volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul and at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

A memorial and viewing will be held at Sutton Mortuary, Kingman, from 5 to 7 p.m. on January 3, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. January 4, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 301 E. Spring Street with interment immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery.

Reception to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.