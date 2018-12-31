Vandalized and stolen signs costly to Mohave County

Recently I was on a deer hunting trip in Unit 13B (Arizona Strip), and I noticed many of the road signs were shot up.

I was talking to some people in St. George, Utah about what I had seen, and they made the comment, “It was the hunters who do this!”

I disagreed with their assessment. My thought was why would a law-abiding sportsman shoot up signs that not only cost a lot of money but were also reckless and dangerous acts? To me, those who do this are not sportsmen; they are vandals and criminals with guns.

I decided to call the folks in Mohave County who have to repair or replace these signs to get figures on what these vandals and thieves cost the taxpayer.

I spoke with Gregg Whaley, who is the traffic control supervisor for Mohave County. Whaley has worked for Mohave County for over 20 years.

What I learned from Whaley was enlightening.

Mohave County is the fifth-largest county in the U.S. We are larger than five states, and the county is responsible for thousands of miles of roads.

As such, the county puts up a lot of signs. According to Whaley, there are just over 31,000 signs out there.

Whaley had figures from 2017 and 2018 on damage and theft of signs in the county.

There were 423 signs that were damaged and 92 of them were replaced after they had been shot up. I asked Whaley if he thought the signs were shot up by hunters.

“No, not really,” he said. “These signs are shot up year-round and not just during hunting seasons.”

That information reaffirms my belief a lawful law-abiding sportsman would not shoot up signs.

Whaley had a lot more information on what happens to signs in Mohave County.

“We get a lot of signs stolen,” he said. “Some are stolen because of the novelty of the names.”

Whaley says one of the most stolen street signs is one in the Lake Havasu City area that reads “Budweiser Way.” Another, is the street sign “4-Wheel Drive,” which is in the Kingman area.

When asked about making signs theft proof, Whaley said they’ve had sign posts that were cut in half so the signs could be taken when they couldn’t be removed off of the posts.

In one instance, aluminum stop signs were stolen and put on the bottom of a 4-wheel drive as a skid plate.

Whaley said in one vandalism incident, a truck drove over 60 different road signs out on North Stockton Hill Road.

Now here is the really bad news.

The cost for materials alone to repair or replace damaged signs in the last two years is over $20,000. Add in labor costs of over $17,000, and you can see that vandalism and theft costs a lot.

Another matter is public safety. When I see a sign full of bullet holes, I think about what was on the other side of them while they were being vandalized. What if a vehicle was coming down the road? Some of the signs I’ve seen on the Arizona Strip that were shot up were on corners. No way could these vandals know if another vehicle was coming toward them.

I believe these vandals could be charged with a lot more serious crime than criminal damage if they hit a vehicle or a person riding in it.

Whaley did note his department has used some creative ways to combat the vandalism and thefts.

“I’ve had trail cameras out there that are hidden from view,” he said.

Whaley noted his department does work with the sheriff’s office on some of these cases.

“If we can identify the thieves or vandals, we definitely will seek prosecution,” he said.

Obviously this is a serious issue for the county. In the end, it costs all of us money in the form of taxes. And there is always the danger to the public by this indiscriminate vandalism.

I think it is important to dispel the idea that the signs being shot up are the results of hunters or sportsmen.

I said it before, and I’ll say it again. A true sportsman would not do this. It is being done by criminals (vandals) with firearms.