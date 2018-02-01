First Friday kicks off with scavenger hunt

KINGMAN – First Friday, a Kingman tradition consisting of arts and crafts shows, live music and stores staying open late, will kick off February with a First Friday Social Media Scavenger Hunt at 5 p.m. on Friday.

“First Friday used to be a little more celebrated down here, but it kind of trickled off,” said Leah Burkhart, owner of Gracie’s Vintage. “We’re trying to create hype for the event to get people interested and show all the new businesses and improvements that have been made.”

This is the first year for the scavenger hunt, and will serve to not only get people moving around downtown, but also to increase patronage for downtown businesses.

Burkhart said businesses will hide gift cards for their respective stores from the 200 to 600 block on East Beale St. When the night officially kicks off at 5 p.m., downtown patrons can hunt for deals while they eat, drink and listen to music.

Gift certificates will be hidden downtown and recognizable clues to their whereabouts will be posted on each businesses’ Facebook page, as well as on the What’s Up Downtown Kingman Facebook page. When the certificates are found, the finders should post a picture of themselves and the location of the certificate along with #everyonesdowntown on What’s Up Downtown Kingman.

“We decided to come together to tell people we’re trying to bring downtown back and to get them to realize that people are investing their money and taking the time to improve our downtown,” said Eileen Ludington, owner of Vagabonds Trinkets & Treasures. “I think most of the businesses are participating; we’re donating gift certificates, some for products and some for dollar amounts.”

Many downtown businesses will stay open until 7 p.m. or later on Friday.



Burkhart encourages participation in the scavenger hunt and in First Friday so people can see all the hard work done by local business owners, and to give their patronage in support.

“We want to kick it off with a bang and get people to show up for every First Friday,” she said.