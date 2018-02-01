Horoscope | February 1, 2018

Birthdays: Harry Styles, 24; Ronda Rousey, 31; Big Boi, 43; Michael C. Hall, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use past experience to help you get ahead. Make physical changes that will boost your confidence and empower you to reach your goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be tempted to make changes that aren’t realistic. Take better care of your health and refrain from overspending or being excessive in any way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Speak up and you will attract an audience that listens and contributes. Give a thorough explanation along with a demonstration and you will win the support you need to move forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can make a difference if you lend a helping hand to an organization or friend that needs assistance. Your input will give you leverage when you want something in return.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put more into whatever jobs you’ve been handed. Those you partner with personally or professionally will have high expectations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep track of what everyone around you is doing. Being fully prepared to discuss important details in advance of a plan will help you avoid being held responsible for something you didn’t do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t trust everything you hear. One of your peers will offer false information that can cost you financially.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Problems at home will develop if you lack moderation or are dealing with someone who doesn’t handle money well. Joint ventures are not in your best interest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Physical changes to the way you look will turn out well. Love and romance will change the way you live.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may feel the need to pay more attention to the way you look, but don’t feel the need to overspend in order to impress someone. It’s what you do, not how you look that will make the biggest difference.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look inward and make decisions based on your needs. This is not the time to get involved in someone else’s battles.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional spending should be nixed before it’s too late. Don’t hire someone to do something you don’t need or want to have done.