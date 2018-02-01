Letter | Allowing motorcycle riders to travel between cars in a traffic jam is dangerous

A few weeks ago I heard on the news that the state of Arizona is thinking about making it legal for motorcycle riders to go between cars in a traffic jam. I hope they don’t pass that law.

I used to live in Riverside, California. Over the year, I have logged 200,000 miles on a motorcycle. I never had a mishap. I rode to work nearly every day on the freeway. If I got caught in traffic, which I did, I stayed in my lane.

Lane sharing is dangerous. I have seen riders going between cars at 40 mph when the traffic was at a standstill. If a car or truck happened to swerve over a little bit, then that motorcycle rider is in trouble. In California, there have been a lot of motorcycle riders killed doing just that.

A motorcycle is no match for a big truck or car.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley