County treasurer's office has workshop on tax liens set

KINGMAN – Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox has scheduled a tax lien workshop at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The workshop will cover tax lien topics such as registering as a bidder, purchasing tax liens through the online bidding process, and maintain your rights as a lienholder.

This is only an informational workshop, and should not be considered legal advice.

The county will begin its tax lien sale, as required by law, online at www.bidmohave.com beginning Feb. 7.