Horoscope | February 2, 2018

Birthdays: Shakira, 41; Christie Brinkley, 64; Brent Spiner, 69; Graham Nash, 76.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn from those who have more experience than you. Show sensitivity and compassion when dealing with your peers.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be offered information that will help you outmaneuver anyone trying to beat you at your own game. Show discipline and persistence in the way you go about getting your way.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can make a difference if you bring about positive changes that will improve your home environment. Make sure your heart is in the right place before you begin.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Partnerships will be important to the outcome of anything you do at work or at home. Working alongside others will give you a sense of belonging and help you get more accomplished.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change to the way you earn your living should be dealt with carefully. Consider any consequences that might take place if you are overly aggressive or excessive.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make plans to socialize or network and you will gain ground when it comes to improving your relationship with your peers or your boss. Don’t get angry if someone is competitive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of domestic matters and elders in the family who may need a helping hand. Being responsible is good, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Let your creative imagination take over. Stay focused on ways you can improve what you do for a living.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Something will be off. Listen carefully, but don’t believe everything you hear. Deception or misdirection will be apparent.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Money, legal and medical matters should not be left up to someone else to handle. Take your time even if someone is putting pressure on you to make a decision.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Strive for perfection. Let your creative imagination flow and your ideas lead to something unique.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll have to be realistic about your relationships with others. Look at the pros and cons to any partnership you are involved in and adjust the way you move forward.