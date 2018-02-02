MVD offering extended hours in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Motor Vehicle Division is expanding operating hours in 11 Arizona towns, opening at 7:30 a.m., to gauge customer demand in those offices.

The new hours are now being tested in Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Apache Junction, Bullhead City, Casa Grande, Cottonwood, Flagstaff, Nogales, Prescott, Sierra Vista and Yuma.

Expanded hours will be offered for at least 30 days, and will be made permanent if the change proves to improve customer service.

Since mid-2016, MVD has rolled out extended operating times in metro Phoenix and Tucson.

“MVD has found that opening our offices a half-hour earlier in Tucson and Phoenix allowed us to expand service hours without adding cost or impacting service,” said MVD Field Operations Administrator Mike Cryderman. “This change also allows MVD more flexibility for scheduling employees.”

It’s especially helpful at lunch time when offices tend to be busier, he noted. Staggered lunch breaks for MVD staff mean more service windows are open. It also helps employees manage back-office tasks more rapidly throughout the day.

“This lowers the need for employees to work later and has reduced overtime costs,” Cryderman said.

The 5 p.m. closing time for all MVD offices remains unchanged.