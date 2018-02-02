Obituary | Clarissa Ann (Culver) Lewis

Clarissa Ann (Culver) Lewis left this earth on Jan. 18, 2018 after a short battle with cancer. Clarissa was born on Sept. 7, 1943 to Clarence & Catherine (Morris) Culver in Prescott, Arizona.

When Clarissa was 6 years old, her family moved to Kingman and she lived here the rest of her life. She attended Kingman schools and graduated from MCUHS with the class of 1961. After graduating, she attended cosmetology school in Flagstaff where she received her license but never practiced. In May 1964, she married Jim Lewis and to that union, two sons were born.



She worked at various jobs including the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, Mohave General Hospital, La Senita School as secretary, Culver Electric as secretary for her dad, bookkeeper at Mohave Museum, bartender and bookkeeper at Cerbat Lanes.



Clarissa was a member of the Daughters of the Mohave County Pioneers, the Kingman Cancer Care Unit, and Hostess Club.

Clarissa is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jim in 1998. She is survived by her two sons, James Bradley Lewis of Wyoming, and Grant Edward (Kim)Lewis of Kingman along with two stepdaughters, Debbie Finch of Kingman and Diana Fancher of Oklahoma, two grandchildren, Jordan Lewis of Kingman and Grant Lewis of Las Vegas, Nevada, five stepgrandchildren, Kevin, Brian, and Steven (Kim) Finch, of Kingman, Brian & Brianna Fancher of Oklahoma. She had nine great-grandchildren.

Her companion for the last eight years was Bob Duey, who she shared the love of traveling and the outdoors with as they were riding around in their side by side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Kingman Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave. at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit or to the KRMC Hospice.