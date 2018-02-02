Obituary | MSGT (Ret) Richard L. Nelson

Richard was born to Jessie (Lee) and Henry “Hank” Nelson on Aug. 27, 1940, in Livingston, Montana and passed away Jan. 20, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona of an apparent heart attack. He received his schooling in Livingston, graduating in 1958. He attended UoM in Missoula, Montana. He worked for the Northern Pacific Railroad prior to enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, spending 20 years on active duty in Okinawa, Japan, Puerto Rico, Vietnam, Glendale, Arizona. He was briefly married in 1969 and divorced upon returning from Vietnam.

In 1972, Richard and Susan Steven of Glendale, Arizona were married and had one daughter, Gina, who died in an automobile accident in her early 20s. Richard and Susan divorced, but remained good friends.

After retiring from the Air Force, Richard completed a degree in education at NAU, Flagstaff, Arizona. He worked for the state of Arizona and most recently taught school at Kingman Middle School, until officially retiring in Kingman.

Preceding Richard in death were his parents, stepdad; Leonard Vevik, daughter; Gina, grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Surviving him are brother; Barry Nelson of Cheyenne, Wyoming, sister; Mary Ellen (Dick) Kehler, St. Xavier, Montana, nephews; Travis, Kelly, Spencer, Richard, and Larry, and ex-wife; Susan Nelson.

A memorial service will be held for friends and relatives in the near future in Livingston, Montana.