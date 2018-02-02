Recovering addict earns award for improving lives of others

KINGMAN – Jeannette Robinson, manager of Angel Manor sober living home, will be presented the Soroptimist Ruby Award for helping other women on March 8, International Women’s Day, at Dambar restaurant, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Soroptimist International of Kingman is an organization of business and professional women who work to improve the lives of women and girls in the community.

Robinson, 44, works with recovering women in Kingman to help them live a clean and sober life.

Robinson herself had to overcome many obstacles since coming to Kingman, and has been sober since May 21, 2014.

After going through substance abuse recovery, she developed knowledge about what to expect and set a foundation for helping others. She’s been the voice of many women in court, taking up their Department of Child Services cases with family court judges.

Robinson will receive $250 for the Ruby Award, which she will donate to Angel Manor. She’ll also be eligible for other Soroptimist awards.

The Ruby Award honors women who, through their personal and professional activities, have worked in extraordinary ways to improve the lives of women and girls. Examples include spearheading an effort to open a domestic violence shelter, starting a mentoring program for at-risk girls and lobbying companies to provide onsite child care.