Briefs | Sex offender arrested for not registering

KINGMAN – Fred James Dann, 47, of Kingman, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 3100 block of Northern Avenue for failing to register as a sex offender, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies checked Dann’s records and found that his last registered address was in the 3800 block of Lum Avenue, though he had not lived at that address since early December.

Sex offenders have three days to register a new address, according to state law. Dann is on probation from a previous conviction of failing to register, and was booked into Mohave County Jail.

14-year-old Nogales boy accused of human smuggling attempt

TUCSON (AP) – Border Patrol agents say a 14-year-old Nogales boy was at the wheel of a van concealing a dozen Mexican citizens that crashed during a pursuit.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials released details Wednesday of the Jan. 21 incident, which occurred east of Nogales.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents tried to stop the Dodge Caravan but the driver sped away.

Agents followed the vehicle until the juvenile driver lost control of the van.

Authorities say the teen tried to flee on foot but was promptly arrested. They discovered 12 Mexican nationals, ranging from age 15 to 45.