Prep Roundup: Lady Vols knock off Mingus in overtime, 36-32

KINGMAN – It took an extra quarter, but the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team capped the regular season Friday night with a thrilling 36-32 overtime win at No. 23 ranked Mingus.

“The girls had a lot of confidence during the overtime because we had just won an overtime game last week (at Prescott),” said Lady Vols head coach Jerry Arave. “Sadie Snay came alive in overtime and her two 3-pointers put a lot of pressure on Mingus. It was another exciting win.”

Snay finished with a team-high 11 points, while Hayle Davis scored eight and Cassidy Torrey chipped in seven points. But it wasn’t just the trio of Lady Vols that made a difference down the stretch.

Kaylee Bond and Ellie Thomas each sank clutch free throws to help give Lee Williams (9-8, 6-6 4A Grand Canyon Region) the win over the the Lady Marauders (6-11, 3-9).

Torrey made sure the Lady Vols forced overtime as the senior grabbed an offensive rebound and sank a difficult shot at the final buzzer.

Before that happened, Lee Williams’ defense clamped down in the fourth to hold Mingus to just two points. But the Lady Vols somehow found themselves trailing by two with seconds left in the game.

“We wanted to get the ball to Sadie in the post where she could score and possibly get fouled,” Arave said. “The girls did a very good job getting her the ball on the left block, but Mingus tripled teamed her underneath making it difficult. Fortunately Cassidy was ready on the other side.”



It didn’t appear the contest would go in to overtime after the first quarter. Lee Williams jumped out to a 10-4 advantage behind Snay and Davis’ 3-pointers. Unfortunately, the Lady Vols couldn’t maintain that lead as the Lady Marauders responded with treys of their own to take an 11-10 lead.

“We have been struggling at the beginning of games and wanted to get off to a quick start,” Arave said. “We did that, but we were not able to sustain it.”

Mingus took a 19-13 halftime lead after connecting on its fourth trey of the half just as time expired.

Lee Williams cut into the deficit though, highlighted by Simari Satoafaiga’s steal at half court that translated into a basket to bring the Lady Vols within four, 26-22 at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Vols sit at No. 19 in the rankings, but could move up Monday as they await a potential bid to the state tournament. Lee Williams would first have to win a play-in game Thursday to advance to the first round Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Kingman 41, River Valley 35

At River Valley, the Kingman High School girls basketball team all but locked up a spot in the 3A State Tournament Friday night by defeating the No. 28 ranked Lady Dust Devils (9-8, 3-6 3A West Region).

The 25th-ranked Lady Bulldogs (10-7, 5-4) conclude the regular season Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. contest at home against No. 31 ranked Odyssey Institute (7-8, 1-7).

Boys Basketball

Kingman 62, River Valley 57

At River Valley, the Kingman High School boys basketball team put itself in a good spot Friday night by picking up a 62-57 win over the No. 33 ranked Dust Devils (3-14, 2-7 3A West Region).

Elijah Howery and Tucker Humble led the Bulldogs with 18 points each, while Quanah Quasula scored 10 and Tobias Bagby added nine points.

No. 31 ranked Kingman (8-9, 4-5) wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. Wednesday against No. 34 ranked Odyssey Institute. The Bulldogs need a win to clinch a spot in the state tournament.

Mingus 54, Lee Williams 45

At Mingus, the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team dropped its 10th-straight loss Friday night in a 54-45 setback to No. 14 ranked Mingus (13-5, 9-3 4A Grand Canyon Region).

The No. 30 ranked Volunteers (5-12, 2-9) play their last game of the year at 7 p.m. Tuesday against No. 19 Prescott (11-7, 7-4).