All-Starz Silver Team takes third at Vegas Cup

KINGMAN – The All Starz competitive gymnastics team recently joined 27 teams from across the country at the Vegas Cup meet. All Starz Academy sent 11 gymnasts and the eight-girl Silver Team led the way with a third-place finish.

Alauna Ballard, 10, place first all-around with a score of 36.85. It was the second highest all-around of the entire session out of all age divisions. Ballard also took first on vault with a 9.25, first on bars with a 9.45, fourth on beam with a 9.225, and fifth on floor with an 8.925.

Cashlynn Proffit, 12, finished second all-around with a 36.725. She scored the third-highest all-around overall out of the session. She also placed second on beam with a 9.45, second on floor with a 9.125, and fourth on bars with a 9.35.



Madelyn Lock, 12, took fourth all-around with a 36.4. She also placed second on bars with a 9.5, and third on vault with a 9.25. Kylie Marshall, 10, finished fourth all-around with a 36.1. She also took second on bars with a 9.475, and third on beam with a 9.225.



Daylee Brazdys, 9, placed second all-around with a 36.0. She also finished first on bars with a 9.55, second on beam with a 9.2 and second on floor with an 8.9.



Courtney Witt, 11, placed fifth all-around with a 35.85 and placed third on bars with a 9.35, fourth on beam with a 9.2, and fifth on vault with an 8.775.



Emily Wisda, 8, was fifth all-around with a 34.7. She took second on bars with a 9.375, and third on vault with an 8.65. Kinsley Bahre, 6, rounded out the Sliver Team with fifth-place finishes on bars (9.2) and on beam (8.45).

Sarah Fiddler, 15, competed in the Xcel Gold Division. She finished eighth all-round with a 33.35, while taking seventh on bars with an 8.4, and eighth on floor (8.7) and on vault (8.35).

All Starz also had two level 3’s compete in the Vegas Cup. Danyka Adame, 8, placed fifth all-around with a 35.425. She finished second on floor with a 9.2, and third on bars with a 9.1.



Emily Flummer, 7, placed fifth all-around with a 34.875. She also tied for first on bars with a 9.05, and took second on floor with a 9.025.

The All Starz are back in action at the Classic Rock Invitational Feb. 9-11 at the Phoenix Convention Center. The team will then compete at two more invitational meets in Flagstaff and Las Vegas. The Arizona State Championships are set for March 23-25 in Phoenix. Those who qualify will advance to the Regional Championships April 21-23 in Salt Lake City, Utah.