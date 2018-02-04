Events Calendar | February 4, 2018

TODAY

Chloride Vintage Market

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chloride Town Hall, 4942 Payroll St., artists, antiques, clothing, produce, more.

BINGO

1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

TUESDAY

Teen Lego Club

5-6 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., building Lego creations.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

Storytime

9:30-10:30 a.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., Ages birth-preschool.

Storytime

11 a.m. – noon, Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., Ages birth-preschool.

Craft Night

6-8 p.m. Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., beeswax candles.

THURSDAY

Family L3

6:30-7:30 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., activities in science, engineering, music and more. School age children and families.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

John Nilsen Concert

7 p.m., Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St., Free, donations accepted, 982-681-4673.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7-9:30 p.m., Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., mainstream and plus, 928-757-5222.

Cerbat

Motorsports

Moto X Madness

7:30 a.m. signups, 9:30 a.m. racing, Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Farigrounds Blvd., $7 and up, 298-279-6770.

Gunfight at the Eagles

4:30-5 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles,4536 Patsy Dr.

Pinocle

1-3 p.m. Kingman Ranch, 1201 Jagerson Ave., 928-681-4934.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459