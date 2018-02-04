Events Calendar | February 4, 2018

  • Originally Published: February 4, 2018 5:58 a.m.

    • TODAY

    Chloride Vintage Market

    9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chloride Town Hall, 4942 Payroll St., artists, antiques, clothing, produce, more.

    BINGO

    1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

    MONDAY

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Bingo

    4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

    TUESDAY

    Teen Lego Club

    5-6 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., building Lego creations.

    Bingo

    4:30 p.m. doors open, Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

    6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    WEDNESDAY

    Storytime

    9:30-10:30 a.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., Ages birth-preschool.

    Storytime

    11 a.m. – noon, Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., Ages birth-preschool.

    Craft Night

    6-8 p.m. Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., beeswax candles.

    THURSDAY

    Family L3

    6:30-7:30 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., activities in science, engineering, music and more. School age children and families.

    Bingo

    10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

    FRIDAY

    John Nilsen Concert

    7 p.m., Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St., Free, donations accepted, 982-681-4673.

    Bingo

    4:30 p.m. doors open, Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    SATURDAY

    Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

    7-9:30 p.m., Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., mainstream and plus, 928-757-5222.

    Cerbat

    Motorsports

    Moto X Madness

    7:30 a.m. signups, 9:30 a.m. racing, Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Farigrounds Blvd., $7 and up, 298-279-6770.

    Gunfight at the Eagles

    4:30-5 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles,4536 Patsy Dr.

    Pinocle

    1-3 p.m. Kingman Ranch, 1201 Jagerson Ave., 928-681-4934.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459

    More like this story