10 Things to Know for Today, Feb. 5, 2018

1 - AMTRAK SUFFERS THIRD DEADLY WRECK IN MONTH
An Amtrak passenger train slams into a parked freight train in South Carolina, killing two crew members and injuring more than 100 people.
2 - 'IT WAS SHAKING, THEN IT STARTED JUMPING'
Amtrak passenger Eric Larkin recounts the moments when the train left the tracks.
3 - FOLES LEADS EAGLES TO 41-33 SUPER BOWL WIN
The backup quarterback orchestrates a late, 75-yard touchdown drive to hold off Tom Brady's Patriots.
4 - WHAT POLICE FIND IN ITALY SHOOTING SUSPECT'S HOME
Hitler's "Mein Kampf" and other Nazi items are discovered at the residence of the extremist suspected in a rampage that wounded six Africans in central Italy.
5 - 50 YEARS ON, 'POOR PEOPLE'S CAMPAIGN' SET TO RESUME
The renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to lift poor people holds its its first national mobilization.
6 - UBER, WAYMO SET TO COLLIDE IN COURTROOM SHOWDOWN
Google spin-off Waymo accuses the Uber ride-hailing service of ripping off key pieces of its self-driving car technology.
7 - WHERE CHILD ABDUCTIONS RISE AMID CIVIL WAR
Kidnapped children are traded for cows as five years of war plague South Sudan.
8 - WHO SAYS CLASSIFIED MEMO DOES NOT ABSOLVE TRUMP
GOP and Democratic lawmakers say the president was wrong to assert that a GOP-produced classified memo on FBI surveillance powers cleared him in the Russia investigation.
9 - SURVEY: MOST RESIDENTS IN POOR COMMUNITIES RESPECT POLICE
More than 7 in 10 Americans who live in struggling communities say they have some or a lot of confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.
10 - WHY BILLIONAIRE REFUSES TO PAY PROPERTY TAX
Businessman Tom Golisano plans to withhold $90,000 in school taxes until the upstate New York town of South Bristol finds a way to control large numbers of Canada geese that foul his lawn with poop.
