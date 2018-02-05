10 Things to Know for Today, Feb. 5, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Today:

1 - AMTRAK SUFFERS THIRD DEADLY WRECK IN MONTH

An Amtrak passenger train slams into a parked freight train in South Carolina, killing two crew members and injuring more than 100 people.

2 - 'IT WAS SHAKING, THEN IT STARTED JUMPING'

Amtrak passenger Eric Larkin recounts the moments when the train left the tracks.

3 - FOLES LEADS EAGLES TO 41-33 SUPER BOWL WIN

The backup quarterback orchestrates a late, 75-yard touchdown drive to hold off Tom Brady's Patriots.

4 - WHAT POLICE FIND IN ITALY SHOOTING SUSPECT'S HOME

Hitler's "Mein Kampf" and other Nazi items are discovered at the residence of the extremist suspected in a rampage that wounded six Africans in central Italy.

5 - 50 YEARS ON, 'POOR PEOPLE'S CAMPAIGN' SET TO RESUME

The renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to lift poor people holds its its first national mobilization.

6 - UBER, WAYMO SET TO COLLIDE IN COURTROOM SHOWDOWN

Google spin-off Waymo accuses the Uber ride-hailing service of ripping off key pieces of its self-driving car technology.

7 - WHERE CHILD ABDUCTIONS RISE AMID CIVIL WAR

Kidnapped children are traded for cows as five years of war plague South Sudan.

8 - WHO SAYS CLASSIFIED MEMO DOES NOT ABSOLVE TRUMP

GOP and Democratic lawmakers say the president was wrong to assert that a GOP-produced classified memo on FBI surveillance powers cleared him in the Russia investigation.

9 - SURVEY: MOST RESIDENTS IN POOR COMMUNITIES RESPECT POLICE

More than 7 in 10 Americans who live in struggling communities say they have some or a lot of confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.

10 - WHY BILLIONAIRE REFUSES TO PAY PROPERTY TAX

Businessman Tom Golisano plans to withhold $90,000 in school taxes until the upstate New York town of South Bristol finds a way to control large numbers of Canada geese that foul his lawn with poop.