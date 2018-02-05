7 things to know for the Feb. 6 City Council meeting

KINGMAN – Here are seven items of interest from the Kingman City Council meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.:

Economic Development Department

In preparation of organizing the Economic Development Department, Council may remove the Economic Development and Marketing Commission and Tourism Development Commission from the City Code. An ordinance creating this department will be brought before Council on Feb. 20.

Community Development Block Grant

The City may apply for a FY 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and will discuss in a work session project identification and prioritization. Potential projects include a joint sewer expansion in the North Kingman area with Mohave County Environmental Health. Applications are due in June. Council may select projects for submission at a Council meeting Feb. 20.

Proposed User Fees

City staff will seek direction from Council on the proposed increases to fees and establishment of new fees, which may be brought to Council for action on Feb. 20. Some of the proposed increases include increases in golf course fees, false alarm fees, and inspection and review fees. No action will be taken Tuesday.

Beale Street Gateway Arch

Council will take action on the construction contract for the Beale Street Gateway Arch and authorization of $90,000 of Capital Project Fund Contingency. Staff recommends Council approve the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contract with YESCO LLC for their guaranteed maximum price in the amount of $177,736. The $90,000 would be used and transferred from Capital Project Fund Contingency for the arch construction and associated concrete bump outs.

Main Tanks

Council will take action on the Professional Services Agreement with Sunrise Engineering for the Main Tanks Transmission Main project. The project will provide a “dedicated transmission main to the Main Tanks Farm,” according to the Feb. 6 agenda. It has been negotiated that Sunrise will design and prepare construction plans for the project, which will be completed for no more $229,800. The project was included in the approved budget and funds for the project will come from the Water Project Fund.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Council will take action on acceptance of a right-of-way Deed of Dedication in regards to 3535 Stockton Hill Road, the location at which Dunkin Donuts has submitted plans for a building permit for a new store. Signing of the Deed of Dedication allows for City maintenance of the street improvements within the area.

KAA legislation

Council will discuss in executive session, by request of Councilman Lingenfelter, potential legal issues stemming from examination of financial records of the Kingman Airport Authority.