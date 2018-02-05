City Council packet pulled: Don Vawter joins the race

KINGMAN – A fourth person with an interest in serving on City Council has pulled a candidate packet. Don Vawter pulled a packet Jan. 24.

Vawter has lived in Kingman since April 1993, when he moved here to open Kingman’s two Mohave State Bank branches. He retired from overseeing both branches and as market manager and senior vice president in 2016.

He is vice chairman of the Kingman Regional Medical Center (KRMC) Board of Directors and also volunteers on several other KRMC committees, as well as for the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce and River Cities United Way.

Vawter is a member of the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club and has had a long-standing interest in Kingman politics, but now feels it is appropriate to run for Council since he no longer operates the banks.

He has a wife, Cindy, and enjoys gardening in the free time retirement has given him.