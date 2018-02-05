Kingman Photo | Immunization of Oatman burros

Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Jan. 19 meeting was Grace Kahler, Humane Society of the United States Wildlife Field Manager (shown above with club president, Susan Williams).

Kahler reviewed the pilot project the humane society will be conducting in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management to determine the feasibility of using the PZP (or ZonaStat-H) immunocongraceptive vaccine to manage the wild burro population in Oatman and the surrounding Black Mountain Herd Management Area.

For details on the project email gkahler@humanesociety.org