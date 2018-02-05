Kingman Photo | Search and Rescue assess simulated injuries

Mohave County Sherriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit members assess the injuries on a simulated injured patient during their day-long instruction and practical application for their qualification required every two years for first aid, CPR and AED.

The training was conducted in Kingman and was hosted by River Medical in: first aid, basics duties and key steps; injury assessment; medical emergencies such as heart attacks, allergic reactions, internal bleeding, fainting, diabetes and low sugar levels, and the use of the Epinephrine pen; injury emergencies; environmental emergencies; preventing illness and injury and legal questions; adult and child CPR and AED; adult, child and infant choking; and packaging patients for transport.